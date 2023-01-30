Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Bolsonaro requests a six-month visa to stay in the US.

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2023
in World
Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil.

Photo:

Evaristo Sa. Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil.

The visa with which the former president entered that country a few weeks ago is about to expire.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters attacked government buildings in Brasilia on January 8, has applied for a six-month visa to stay in the United States, a lawyer said Monday.

Bolsonaro, who flew to Florida in late December shortly before the end of his term, has made that request as the visa with which he entered the United States is about to expire, said the lawyer from the AG Immigration law firm, which manages the former president’s request.

(Under development. Expansion soon)

