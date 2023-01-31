Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, under investigation for the assault on government buildings by his supporters on January 8, is seeking a six-month visa to remain in the United States, his lawyers have revealed.

The far-right leader flew to Florida at the end of December, two days before the end of his term, and did not attend the inauguration of his successor, the leftist Lula da Silva. It is believed that he entered the United States on a permit for heads of government, which expires on Tuesday, since he is not president.

AG Immigration Group, a California-based law firm known for its work with Brazilians, has assured that Bolsonaro applied for a six-month visa to remain in the US “We hope to achieve the highest level of satisfaction and desired results for our client “, they said in a statement.

The State Department has not made any statement regarding Bolsonaro’s request. Visa records are confidential under US law.

Bolsonaro left Brazil on December 30 and settled in a home of former Brazilian martial arts champion José Aldo in Kissimmee, south of Orlando, near Disney World. Nine days later, in Brasilia, thousands of followers of the ex-president, dissatisfied with his defeat by Lula in the October presidential elections, entered by force and vandalized the presidential Palace of the Planalto, the Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). A judge of this court decided to include the former president in the investigation to determine who instigated the attack against those institutions.