President Jair Bolsonaro presided over an act at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, in which ten members of his Cabinet resigned from their positions to present themselves for other candidacies as deputies and in the governorships to try to help the president in his race for re-election. . The president also praised the dictatorship and said that if it had not gone through that, Brazil would now be “a little republic.” In his confrontation with Justice, he ordered the members of the Supreme Court to “shut their mouths”.

There are only seven months left for the presidential elections in Brazil and the positions on the board are beginning to move ahead of one of the most important events of the year in the region.

The Cabinet of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro formalized this Thursday, March 31, one of his key movements ahead of the October elections. It was with the block resignation of 10 of the 23 ministers who until now were part of the far-right Executive.

At the Planalto Palace, the presidential seat in the capital, Brasilia, the president presided over the act to complete the resignation and substitution of the ministers, who will not abandon the president, but will apply for other positions such as federal deputies or members of state governorships in order to help him in his race for re-election.

A large part of the officials who left the Executive have joined the centrist Liberal Party, the formation to which Bolsonaro joined last November. From that platform, they aspire to campaign in favor of the Government and highlight the action of the Executive during the last legislature.









“I am in my third consecutive administration and I have never seen a team of ministers so connected to the president, so loyal and so dedicated,” said Tarcísio de Freitas, former head of Infrastructure, who will now run for the regional government of the state of São Paulo.

Another of the key resignations ahead of the elections was that of Walter Braga Netto, a retired general from the Army Reserve who until now served as defense minister.

After handing over the ministerial portfolio, Braga Netto was appointed special adviser to Bolsonaro in what may be an intermediate step until the president presents him as his vice-presidential formula, as analysts predict.

During the event, Onyx Lorenzoni, already a former Labor Minister, spoke of Bolsonaro’s “personal courage” for defying the calls of multilateral organizations such as the World Health Organization to deal with the covid-19 pandemic.

On February 10, the International Criminal Court (ICC) based in The Hague, the Netherlands, confirmed the receipt of a complaint from the Brazilian Senate Commission that accuses Bolsonaro and 77 other members related to his Government of multiple crimes. during the pandemic.

The Commission of the Brazilian Upper House requests that the president be charged with epidemic crimes resulting in death, crime against humanity, infringement of preventive health measures, incitement to crime, crime of responsibility, falsification of private documents, quackery, prevarication and irregular use of public funds.

However, during the act at the Planalto Palace, Bolsonaro again dismissed those who demand responsibilities from him for his handling of the pandemic and claimed his right to move among the masses without respecting the rules of wearing a mask and social distancing.

“There are people who want me to die and are bothering me all the time to get vaccinated. Let me die!” the president hesitated.

“I have people who want me to get drunk or get out to take a vaccine. Deixa eu die!”, he says @jairbolsonaro. President affirmed that I fear the right to walk em meio ao povo, even without a mask. pic.twitter.com/Qwn3ZXiPPl — Metropoles (@Metropoles) March 31, 2022



Among the president’s usual outbursts, there was also room to criticize the members of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and to exalt the dictatorship, which this March 31 marked the 58th anniversary of its beginning with the military coup.

For the members of the Brazilian High Court, with whom he maintains a direct conflict, increased last September when Bolsonaro called for disobedience of the Justice and directly targeted the magistrates Alexandre de Moraes and Luis Roberto Barroso, who are investigating his alleged scandals of corruption, the president ordered them to “shut their mouths” and put on their toga and stop bothering others.”

Regarding the dictatorship, Bolsonaro praised the works that were done during the military dictatorial period and said that without them, Brazil would now be “a little republic.”

In the same direction, the Ministry of Defense took a position, still in the morning hours, led by General Braga Netto, who published an order stating that the dictatorship “strengthened democracy” and was “a historical milestone in the evolution of political Brazilian”.

Brazil’s defense ministry – led by an army general who will be Bolsonaro’s running mate – celebrates the anniversary of the military coup of 1964 as “milestone in Brazil’s political evolution”. The military regime that lasted until 1985 arguably “strengthened democracy” pic.twitter.com/3SZ9t57ZCN — Christoph Harig (@c_harig) March 31, 2022



The military dictatorship extended in Brazil for 21 years, until 1985, and was the scene of the repression of freedoms, censorship against critical media, the closure of the National Congress, the persecution and torture of opponents, as well as a flagrant corruption that left the country with a badly damaged economy and dismantled public services.

President Bolsonaro’s positive references to the military coup are not new. According to this report carried out by the local newspaper ‘O Globo’, the president has made favorable allusions to the dictatorship on up to eight occasions in recent years.

To the fight against Lula

The Brazilian elections are postulated as one of the most important political events of the year on a regional and continental scale.

The Brazilian Superior Electoral Court (TSE) highlighted that the curiosity regarding the elections is total, since In the first months of the year, 102 electoral polls were registered, carried out by 55 demoscopic institutions, which is almost twice as many electoral polls as there were for the 2018 elections.

Next October 2, the first round will take place and, if necessary, the ballot will be held on October 30, which until now has Luís Inácio Lula da Silva (Workers’ Party) and Bolsonaro as the main candidates for his election. dispute.

Although the Brazilian electoral law prevents campaigning and asking for the vote directly until August, massive events led by the candidates are allowed, so the mobilization has already begun in different parts of the country.

“It is not a fight between left and right. It is a fight of good against evil and we are going to win that battle because I will always be in front of you”, Bolsonaro proclaimed in a massive act last weekend in Brasilia where he also called himself “the captain of the people”.









On Saturday, March 26, da Silva was also present at an act to commemorate the centenary of the Communist Party of Brazil and moved the public gathered there who bet that this was the year in which the Brazilian people were going to dethrone Bolsonaro.

So far, the polls favor the positions of the leftist candidate, who maintains a solid advantage of more than 20 points over Bolsonaro, although in recent weeks the margin has narrowed slightly, which could mean that the 43% who intend to The vote that Lula maintains, according to the latest survey published by the company Datafolha, was his electoral ceiling, although it is still early to make such precise estimates.

The president, who aspires to re-election, maintains a 26% vote intention in the first round, which would not prevent him from going to the ballot but would still be far from his main competitor.









That is why Bolsonaro began to move the chips among his allies. Acts like this Thursday with the renewal of his Cabinet are intended to join forces for the elections. In addition, data such as the 12 million unemployed, the inflation rate above 10% and the unstoppable rise in fuel prices in a country where most goods are transported by land, are elements that play against the president.

Sergio Moro said goodbye to the “third way”

The so-called “third way” is the path that some presidential candidates are assuming as their own to distance themselves from the candidacies of Bolsonaro and Lula in the face of October.

Sergio Moro, former judge and former Minister of Justice, who ran a few months ago for the presidential race under the umbrella of the “third way”, had 8% of the voting intention, ranking as the third favorite candidate to win the elections.

However, the former magistrate, known for directing the investigations of the corruption cases of Operation Lava Jato and imprisoning Lula da Silva, gave up this Thursday, March 31, his presidential aspirations by changing his political party from the right of the formation ‘Podemos’ to the center-right of the ‘Unión Brasil’. He will now fight for a place as a federal deputy representing the state of São Paulo.

Official Note: Either Brazil needs an alternative that frees the country from two extremes, gives instability and radicalization. By isso, oil or invitation of the national president of the União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, to join the party + – Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) March 31, 2022



“I resign, at this time, from the presidential candidacy and I will be a soldier of democracy to recover the dream of a better Brazil,” Moro announced on his social networks.

“Brazil needs an alternative that frees the country from extremes, instability and radicalism. For this reason, I accepted the invitation” from Unión Brasil “to join the party and thus facilitate the negotiations of political forces from the democratic center in search of a unique presidential candidacy,” he argued.

With information from EFE, AP and local media