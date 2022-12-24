The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the law opening credit of R$ 31.47 million for the resumption of issuing passports. The text was published on Friday night (Dec.23, 2022) in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Union🇧🇷 Here’s the full (3 MB).

The production of passports has been suspended since December 1 due to lack of funds. On Thursday (22.Dec), the Federal police informed that 108,701 people are waiting to receive the document. At the twitterMinister Anderson Torres (Justice and Public Security), said that the service “will be restored as soon as possible.🇧🇷

On November 19, the PF suspended production due to lack of resources. The following week, the federal government allocated BRL 37.36 million to reactivate the service.

Resources came from the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development and were sufficient to produce the passports requested for November 19th and 30th. The service, however, was suspended again on December 1.

Congress approved, on December 15, a bill for the release of supplementary credit of R$ 596.2 million for various Executive bodies, including for the manufacture of passports. It was this project that Bolsonaro sanctioned.

Credits were also granted to the ministries of Education, Health, Infrastructure, Communications, Regional Development, Citizenship, Agriculture and Defense.