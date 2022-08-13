





BRASILIA (Reuters) – President and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reaffirmed on Saturday that he would have already agreed to maintain the value of Auxílio Brasil at 600 reais for next year with the Ministry of Economy.

However, it did not inform how the benefit would be funded, since the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2023 does not include such a provision.

“What I’ve already talked about with Paulo Guedes, that I don’t say anything without talking to him, without talking to the respective minister: ‘PG, can you keep the 600, keep those 200 more for next year?’”, reported the president on the YouTube channel Cara a Tapa.

“He said ‘yes, if you do this, this and this,’” he said. “Then the 600 reais of emergency aid will be maintained next year.”

Earlier, live with federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG), Bolsonaro’s main opponent and first place in the polls Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) warned that the aid of 600 reais is only effectively guaranteed until the end of December.

“Bolsonaro made a very big mistake when he made the PEC to create the emergency state and to create Auxílio Brasil. He put emergency aid into law until December. He realized the nonsense and now he’s saying he’s going to continue. Now, if he wanted it to continue, he would do it without putting an end to December,” said the former president.

Asked about Lula’s statements, Bolsonaro said that the amount of aid currently paid is greater than that paid in the PT government and said that “it is a lie” that he will not extend the benefit to the next year.

Bolsonaro also said, provoked by the owner of the YouTube channel Rica Perrone, that if elected, he will keep Paulo Guedes as his “Ipiranga post”, as he usually refers to his Minister of Economy.

Bolsonaro also admitted that “the so-called “crack”, a scheme investigated in the office of one of his sons, “is a somewhat common practice”, but did not mention any name. The president also stated that, in theory, if it is proven that there was a crime, the culprit should bear the consequences.

Already in a campaign mood, although not officially, the president left the interview with the YouTube channel to participate, in Rio de Janeiro, in the march for Jesus, the type of events he has been attending for a few months.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)







