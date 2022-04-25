BRASILIA (Reuters) – In a new threat to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that if the court rejects the thesis of adopting a time frame for indigenous lands, it will fail to comply with the decision.

“You also know that within the Federal Supreme Court there is an action that is being taken forward by Minister (Edson) Fachin… (about) the new time frame. If he manages to win this, I have two things left: hand over the keys to the Supreme Court or say I won’t comply”, he said, under applause, at the opening of an agribusiness event in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

“I have no alternative. What we want from the Powers of Brazil is for them to look at Brazil and not look at Power. Each one of each branch if they want to run for the presidency, it is open, there is a vacancy there, several parties offering vacancies, who knows, maybe this person is the third way and will negotiate on the basis of peace and love with the whole world our problems”, he reinforced. he.

Sought, the STF informed that it will not comment on the president’s statements.

In general, if approved as Bolsonaro wants, the time frame would introduce a kind of cut-off line for the demarcations. They would only be subject to demarcation if it is proven that the Indians were in a certain land until the promulgation of the Constitution, on October 5, 1988. Otherwise, there would be no such right.

The time frame thesis defended by Bolsonaro and ruralists faces opposition from environmentalists and indigenous people, who do not want this criterion for the demarcation of indigenous areas. Rapporteur of the action, Fachin voted against the adoption of the framework.

The trial has been suspended since September of last year, due to a request for inspection by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. So far, in addition to Fachin, Minister Nunes Marques – nominated for the STF by Bolsonaro – has also voted in favor of the time frame thesis.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat