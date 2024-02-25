Former president defended himself against accusations of coup articulation raised by Operation Tempus Veritatis and says he seeks “pacification”

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke for just over 20 minutes this Sunday (25.Feb.2024) to thousands of supporters on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. It reinforced the narrative of political persecution by the Judiciary, but did not directly mention Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is the rapporteur of the actions against the former president in the STF (Federal Court of Justice).

“We can even see a football team without fans become champions, but we cannot understand how there is a president without people at his side. We know what the 2019-2022 period was like. I have been beaten since before the 2018 elections. I spent 4 years persecuted as President of the Republic and this persecution increased in strength when I left the Presidency of the Republic”he declared.

Watch the full speech (22min49s):

“I left Brazil and this persecution did not end. “It's jewelry, it's the issue of whale harassment, it's money that would have been sent out of Brazil. There are so many things that they end up working against themselves. The latest one now is: 'Bolsonaro wanted to launch a coup'”.

The former president mentioned the investigations by the PF (Federal Police), such as the operation Tempus Veritatiswhich is investigating an articulation to keep him in the Presidency in 2022.

Bolsonaro stated that in order to adopt a state of siege it is necessary to convene the Republic and Defense councils. He also said that it would be necessary to send a proposal to Congress.

“Now the coup is because there is a draft of a state defense decree. Coup using the Constitution? Have holy patience. I make it clear that a state of siege begins with the President of the Republic convening the Republic and Defense councils. Was this done? No”he declared.

Even with his speech critical of the ongoing investigations, the former president did not mention the Supreme Court. In the end, he declared that he wants pacification and “putting an eraser on the past”.

“I would have a lot to talk about. There are people I would talk to, but what I seek is pacification. It's like erasing the past. It’s about finding a way for us to live in peace. It’s about not continuing to be startled”he declared.

THE ACT

The streets of Avenida Paulista began to be taken over by supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for this Sunday’s event (25.Feb.2024). Although the event was scheduled for 3pm, protesters dressed in green and yellow and with the Brazilian Flag began to gather in front of the Masp (São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand Art Museum) around 9am.

The group focused on the main trio, “Daredevil”, where the former chief executive and allies spoke. Supporters sang evangelical songs, such as “Because he lives”performed by André Valadão, in addition to war cries, such as “I came for free” It is “Come back, Bolsonaro”.

The security of the event was reinforced with the use of drones and the system's physical and mobile cameras Eagle Eye.

The policing scheme in the region had 2,000 agents, according to information from SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Secretariat).



Disclosure – 25.Feb.2024 Sketch of the demonstration in favor of Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista

