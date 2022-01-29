Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro failed to show up to police on Friday to make a statement, despite an order from one of the Supreme Court justices. The president had to report to the police because he is under investigation for disclosing a secret and unfinished police report in one of his so-called “lives” on Facebook.
