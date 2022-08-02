President had asked to bring forward the debate to August 11, the same date on which pro-democracy manifestos will be read

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reevaluates its participation in the fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo). He had asked to move the debate date to August 11. Previously, it was scheduled for August 12.

Fiesp is holding rounds of conversations in the form of a Saturday meeting with pre-candidates for President of the Republic. Participated in the debates: Ciro Gomes (PDT), Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Simone Tebet (MDB). watch here. The participation of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is scheduled for August 9.

On August 11, the date on which Bolsonaro’s sabbath would be, 2 pro-democracy manifestos will also be read, one by Fiesp itself and another organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo). The presentation of the documents weighs in on Bolsonaro’s reassessment of the debate with industrialists.

The pre-candidates already reviewed by Fiesp –Ciro Gomes, Luiz Felipe D’Ávila and Simone Tebet– signed the document organized by the federation. Last week, Bolsonaro stated that the manifesto would have a “political bias” and would be favorable to former President Lula.

The manifesto received the support of Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and Fecomércio-SP (Federation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo), as well as union centrals.

The 2 manifestos will be read in an act in the Pátio das Arcadas do Largo de São Francisco, where the USP Law School is located.

The USP letter has more than 684,000 signatures. The manifesto does not mention Bolsonaro directly, but defends the electoral system and criticizes “baseless attacks and unaccompanied by evidence” that question the fairness of the electoral process.

This Tuesday (Aug 2), Bolsonaro again criticized the letter. He stated that the signatories of the document are “without character” and “face of cock”.

The letter organized by USP is signed by bankers, businessmen, artists and members of the judiciary and the Public Ministry. It has the support of civil society entities, such as the Prerogatives Group and the 342 Arts.

According to Bolsonaro, the text was sponsored by bankers, who would be dissatisfied with the success of Pix, an instant payment system developed by the Central Bank. In addition, artists, according to him, signed the manifesto in retaliation for failing to receive resources from the Rouanet Law. On Monday (Aug. 1, 2022), Bolsonaro also said that the manifesto was signed by “some mammal businessmen”.