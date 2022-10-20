The poll, conducted by the Institute “Data Fulha”, showed that da Silva received 52% of voting intentions, compared to 48% for the outgoing president.

But the percentage of the difference between the contenders was reduced by about 1% of voting intentions compared to the previous poll, published on October 14, which gave Lula 53% of voting intentions compared to 47% for Bolsonaro.

In the last half of a frantic electoral campaign during which Bolsonaro and Lula exchanged heavy-caliber accusations, insults and insults, the two candidates are trying to attract undecided voters and those who say they will vote with a white paper or cast a null vote in the second round scheduled for October 30, according to what it reported. France Press.

In the first round, which took place on October 2, the former leftist president came in first place with 48% of the vote, compared to 43% for Bolsonaro.

After the first round, the various polling institutes were subjected to severe criticism because they did not expect the great result achieved by the outgoing president, as most of the polls they conducted on that day gave him a maximum of 37% of voting intentions, as reported by the French agency.

On Wednesday, the newspaper “Folha de São Paulo” said when publishing the result of the new poll that “the opinion poll does not necessarily constitute an anticipation of the result, but rather reflects the opinion of the voter at the moment his opinion is polled.”

The new poll was conducted during the past three days on a sample of 2,912 voters distributed over 181 Brazilian cities, with a margin of error of two percentage points.