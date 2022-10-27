Jair Bolsonaro has returned to the charge against the Superior Electoral Court from Brazil. Four days before the second round that he will contest against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the president has denounced an alleged maneuver to harm his campaign for re-election. His argument is that the radio stations in the northeast of the country, an electoral bastion of the left, stopped broadcasting 154,000 hours of free propaganda to which he is entitled as a candidate. He then asked that all Lula ads be removed to compensate for the damage suffered. The TSE dismissed the presentation and accused him of trying to mess up the elections with baseless demands.

It is not the first time that Bolsonaro has cast doubt on the transparency of the electoral process. When the polls had him far behind in the first round on October 2, he said that the electronic ballot box system that Brazil has used for almost 25 years was not secure. He took his complaint even before ambassadors from around the world accredited in Brasilia. He later pressed for the Armed Forces to have a preponderant role in controlling the vote. The president’s attack was concentrated on the figure of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE. It was De Moraes himself who this Wednesday accused him of destabilizing the process with data from the dissemination of advertisements registered by a “company not specialized in audits.” “What they presented is a totally inept initial petition, because it does not even identify the days, times or radio channels in which the electoral norm would have been violated by not broadcasting advertising,” said the minister.

In addition to rejecting the request, De Moraes asked that it be investigated whether the complaint had been “an electoral crime intended to alter the second round of the elections in the last week of the campaign.” And he has demanded that the case be included in a Supreme Court proceeding investigating Bolsonaro and his allies for spreading false news.

MORE INFORMATION

Bolsonaro attached special importance to this new back-and-forth with De Moraes. He anticipated his return to Brasilia from Rio de Janeiro, where he had traveled for a campaign tour, and summoned his Justice Minister, Anderson Torres, and the Cabinet Minister for Institutional Security, Augusto Heleno. On Wednesday night, he made statements from the Palacio de la Alvorada. He said that “tens of thousands” of radio stations omitted his electoral propaganda, something that “unbalances” the campaign and “interferes with the outcome of the election.” “We will go to the last consequences, within the Constitution, to enforce what our audits found, a huge imbalance. That obviously interferes with the final result,” he said. Polls show Bolsonaro behind Lula for this Sunday’s race, albeit by a narrow margin. Every vote counts and the last days of the campaign are key.

Minister De Moraes answered Bolsonaro this Thursday and accused him without subtlety of having bad faith. “As we know, it is not, never was and will not be the responsibility of the TSE to distribute television and radio advertising media and monitor radio by radio in the country. All bona fide parties know this. All bona fide candidates know that,” he said.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Lula da Silva, the favorite, also brought water for his mill. He said that “the matter of the radios is a matter of the incompetence” of the Bolsonaro campaign team. “We have nothing to do with it,” she assured, “trying to create a ruckus is because he, from a psychological point of view, is a little unstructured. The campaign is coming up and he realizes that finally he has a chance of losing this election.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.