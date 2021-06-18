Brasília, 18 – The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, stated that the efforts of Brazilian farmers avoided food shortages during the pandemic and recognized the increase in inflation once again. “Do we have inflation problems? We have. But, if the farmer hadn’t worked, we would have shortages, which is much worse,” he said at a ceremony for the delivery of rural property titles in Marabá, Pará.

He received honors granted by municipal councils in the region and renewed attacks on the Landless Workers Movement (MST), responsible, in his view, for “nefarious acts” that threaten the right to property. “Man can only produce if he has security in what he works for. And these titles distributed here today are your right.”

In his speech, he highlighted the emergency aid, which, according to him, cost R$ 300 billion to the public coffers. “This is equivalent to ten years of Bolsa Família”, he told those present.

Crowd

Bolsonaro caused a crowd on his arrival at Marabá Airport, where, without a mask, he greeted supporters with hugs and handshakes.

Pastor Silas Malafaia, who will participate this Friday in the service commemorating 110 years of the Assembly of God in Belém with the president, was part of the delegation, as well as federal deputy Marco Feliciano (Republicanos-SP).

Also present were the ministers of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, and of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, in addition to the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, senator Zequinha Marinho (PSC-PA) and federal deputies Éder Mauro (PSD-PA) and Joaquim Passarinho (PSD-PA).

