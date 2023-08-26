In a speech, former president says that tax reform “causes problems for the agro”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) received this Friday (25.Aug.2023) the title of honorary citizen of Barretos (SP). The honor was approved by the City Council on August 7. The delivery was made by Mayor Paula Lemos (PSD), and by the author of the project to grant the honorary title, councilor Paulo Correa (PL). Former president and governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) –who were at the time– also received paintings as a gift. In a speech, Bolsonaro said that the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform, “even improved in the Senate, it still causes problems for the agro”. said wait “resolve this until the vote in the Senate and maybe a new vote in the Chamber of Deputies“. Earlier, the former president was applauded during the Peão de Barretos Party.

