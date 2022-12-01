Liberal Party hopes to define name of candidate for the Upper House by December 7, says leader

O president Jair Bolsonaro met PL senators this Thursday (Dec.1, 2022) at the Alvorada Palace. With him were the leader of the Senate government, senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), and the leader of the government in Congress, Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO). portinho said to Power360 that the party’s candidate for the presidency of the Senate will be announced on the 7th.

“We had lunch yesterday with senators and President Valdemar. Today, we were with President Bolsonaro. We are in the process of constructing the name for the presidency of the Senate, which should be announced next Wednesday [7.dez]🇧🇷 in a meeting with all senators elected from the PL for 2023”said Portinho.

Bolsonaro had breakfast with allies before attending a ceremony to promote Army general officers in Brasília. It was the 2nd official event that the president participated since the defeat. the 1st he was on Saturday (26.Nov.), in Resende (RJ).

The president was imprisoned in the Alvorada Palace after the 2nd round. According to vice-president Hamilton Mourão, he was not going to the Planalto Palace because of erysipelas on his leg, a factor that prevented him from wearing social clothes.

On Tuesday (Nov. 29), the Chief Executive attended a private dinner with the elected PL bench at a restaurant in Brasília. According to the deputies who were at the meeting, Bolsonaro did not speak there, he only spoke with those present.

In a video circulating on social networks, Bolsonaro was applauded by congressmen and posed smiling for the photos. Upon arrival for dinner, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was called “missing” by supporters of the current Chief Executive.