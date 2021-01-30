The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, received the Argentine ambassador to his country, Daniel Scioli, at the Planalto palace, and expressed his willingness to be present at the celebration of 30 years of Mercosur, under the pro tempore presidency of the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández.

According to sources close to the Argentine Embassy in the neighboring country, the meeting took place after the visit to Argentina of the Secretary of Strategic Affairs of Brazil, Flavio Viana Rocha, and as a way to “give continuity to the bilateral agenda” between both States.

Rocha met on January 21 at Casa Rosada with his Argentine counterpart, Gustavo Béliz; with the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán; and with Scioli himself.

In addition, the Brazilian Ambassador to Argentina, Reinaldo José de Almeida Salgado, participated in this meeting.

The Brazilian official also kept that day in Buenos Aires meetings with Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, in which various issues related to the bilateral relationship were analyzed.

In the meeting with Rossi, progress was made on the possible purchase of the VBTP-MR Guaraní, an amphibious armored vehicle that manufactures in Iveco Brazil, a company that Rossi visited last November, and there was also agreement on the idea of ​​specifying the creation of a maritime patrol force, as reported in due time by official sources.

Later, Solá received Rocha in his office to talk about development in the automotive sector and both expressed the importance of continuing “working together” to increase productive integration, develop a competitive industry and achieve a balanced and sustainable trade, indicated the sources of the Palacio San Martín.

Solá conveyed to Rocha Argentina’s gratitude for Brazil’s historic support for the Argentine position on the Malvinas issue, in particular the support expressed by his country at the United Nations, the OAS, Mercosur, the Community of Latin American States. and Caribeños (Celac), and in other multilateral forums, such as the meetings of Ministers of the Group of 77 + China and the Ibero-American summits.

“The meeting between the presidents (Alberto Fernández and Bolsonaro held on November 30 by videoconference) and the specific agenda of each of the ministries is a message of all this political will to work together and that is overturned in the different areas” Scioli said in relation to Rocha’s visit.