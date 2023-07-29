Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/28/2023 – 20:44 Share

Former President Jair Bolsonaro received, in the first six months of this year, R$ 17.5 million via Pix. The amounts are contained in a report by the Council for the Control of Financial Activities (Coaf) sent to the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) that investigates the coup acts of January 8.

Initially published by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulothe information was confirmed by the TV Brazil. In all, there were 769,000 transactions registered from January 1st to July 4th. During this period, the former president’s account moved R$ 18.5 million, of which R$ 17.5 million arrived via Pix.

Coaf itself classifies these movements in Bolsonaro’s accounts as atypical. The suspicion of the body, which investigates whether there was money laundering, is that the resources were donated by supporters of the former president to pay court fines received by him. Part of the resources received, indicates the report, was converted into financial investments.

The amounts passed on by the senders also appear in the document. The list includes the names of businessmen, military personnel, farmers and lawyers, with at least 18 sending amounts between R$5,000 and R$20,000. The PL, the former president’s party, transferred nearly R$48,000 in two operations.

In the bank accounts of Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant, arrested since the beginning of May, Coaf registered a movement of almost R$ 4 million between July of last year and May of this year. The transactions are considered suspicious because the amount is incompatible with his income, which has a gross salary of R$26,000.

Mauro Cid is being investigated at the request of the CPMI do Golpe, which approved the breaking of the military’s bank and tax secrecy. Among the movements analyzed, a payment order to the United States, for R$ 368 thousand, drew attention. The transaction was carried out in January, when Bolsonaro was in the country.

Defense

Mauro Cid’s defense reported that all of his financial transactions, including international ones, are lawful and were clarified to the Federal Police. Jair Bolsonaro’s defense stated that the disclosure of the former president’s banking information is an “unacceptable” and “criminal” violation of bank secrecy and that the amounts come from donations made by supporters, with absolutely lawful origin.