Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 11:14

On the same trip to New York in which he received a transfer of money from the illegal sale of jewelry, in September 2022, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) and said that his government “eradicated systemic corruption” from the country. According to the Federal Police (PF), which indicted Bolsonaro for three crimes on the 4th, the former president received around 30 thousand dollars from General Mauro César Lourena Cid at a luxury hotel in the American city.

To the Statethe former president’s defense denied that the transfer mentioned in the PF’s final report occurred. The reporting team also sought the defense of General Mauro César Lourena Cid, but received no response. On the 8th, Bolsonaro said he expected “many other corrections” to the PF’s final report, after investigators pointed out a “material error” that defined the value of the jewelry embezzled by him and other indicted individuals.

At that time, Bolsonaro was participating in the 77th UN Assembly, which took place on September 20, 2022. In the speech, made in the middle of the presidential election campaign, he attacked the Workers’ Party (PT) and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva due to the Lava Jato Operation scandal.

“During my government, we eradicated the systemic corruption that existed in the country. Between 2003 and 2015 alone, when the left ruled Brazil, Petrobras’ debt due to mismanagement, political allocations and embezzlement reached US$170 billion. The person responsible for this was unanimously convicted in three instances,” said Bolsonaro.

In fact, in November 2015, the PF estimated losses of R$42.8 billion at Petrobras due to irregularities investigated by Lava Jato.

According to the corporation’s final report on the case of illegal jewelry sales, initially revealed by StayIn a series of reports in March last year, Bolsonaro met with Lourena Cid on the same day he gave his speech at the UN. The general is the father of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro César Barbosa Cid, Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp and a whistleblower in the main investigations targeting the former president. Both were also indicted by the Federal Police.

In testimony to investigators, Lourena Cid admitted that she transferred around 30 thousand dollars from the illegal sale of jewelry at the Omni Berkshire Place, a luxury hotel in Manhattan.

“When asked about how the funds from the sale of the Patek Philippe and Rolex watches were transferred, he responded that the funds were transferred in installments according to his availability for meetings with former president Jair Bolsonaro; that he remembers having transferred part of the funds to former president Jair Bolsonaro when he went to New York for a UN event; that he transferred the funds when he visited the former president at the hotel where he was staying in New York,” says an excerpt from Lourena Cid’s interrogation by the Federal Police.

Bolsonaro was indicted for money laundering, criminal association and embezzlement

Former President Jair Bolsonaro has been indicted for embezzlement, criminal association and money laundering for the illegal sale of jewelry belonging to the Presidency of the Republic. If convicted of the three crimes, the former head of the Executive Branch could face 10 to 32 years in prison, according to current Brazilian legislation.

In addition to Bolsonaro, Lourena Cid and Barbosa Cid, nine other people were indicted. Among the names identified by the PF as members of the criminal organization are two former ministers: Fabio Wajngarten, who headed the Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom) and Bento Albuquerque, former head of the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

On the day of the indictment, Wajngarten stated, via X (former Twitter account), that he had not violated the law and that his indictment was unfair. “My indictment by the Federal Police is based on the following legal affront: lawyer, I was indicted because, in the exercise of my prerogatives, I defended a client, and in the entire investigation there is no evidence against me. To be specific: I was indicted for the bizarre reason of having complied with the Law!”, he wrote.

On the 8th, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes gave the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) a 15-day deadline to rule on a possible indictment against those under investigation. The MPF will decide whether to file a formal accusation with the courts, which could lead to the opening of a criminal action in the Supreme Court. In addition, the Public Prosecutor’s Office may request further investigations or close the case.