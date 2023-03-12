The list includes jewelry, sports team shirts and even swimming trunks; read the full link

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) received 19,470 items as a gift while he was in the Presidency of the Republic. The complete list appears in a request for the Access to Information Law made at the end of last year, to which the Power360 had access.

Most of the list includes museum items (9,103), audiovisual pieces (5,806) and objects such as newspapers, magazines and books (3,448).

The products were delivered by companies, people, national and foreign authorities. For example: a shirt for the US national team – given by then-president Donald Trump on March 19, 2019, when Bolsonaro went to visit him.

Chinese President Xi Jinping gave away a miniature rocket. Russian President Vladimir Putin, a set of 4 whiskey glasses. The head of the Portuguese Executive, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a wine decanter.

In all, Bolsonaro won 448 football shirts during his term, from 2019 to 2022. He also received 242 polo shirts, 165 thirds, a teddy bear and even a speedo.

At the end of the term, the president can take all gifts of a private nature. According to the government, most of the items were donated to the Union. The textual and audiovisual (archival) collection was donated to the National Archive. The bibliographic, to the National Library Foundation.

The most significant set of gifts (museological) was under Bolsonaro’s custody.

Here are the full documents with the complete list of the collection:

The president’s collection gained repercussions in the media after the discovery that a package given by Saudi Arabia with a watch, pen, cufflinks and ring had not been declared to the IRS. The jewels are valued at R$ 16.5 million. They would be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to the then First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The material was brought in the luggage of the mission headed by former Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque to that country in October 2021.

The information was published by the newspaper The State of S. Paulo on March 3, 2023). The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. The IRS kept the jewels. The legislation requires that goods that enter the country and exceed the value of US$ 1,000 are declared. In this case, Bolsonaro would have to pay import tax equivalent to 50% of the value of the product and a fine equal to 25% of the total seized item – a total of R$ 12 million.

To enter the country without paying the tax, it was necessary to say that it was an official gift for the First Lady and the President of the Republic. In this way, the jewels would be destined to the Union’s assets.

According to the report, the former chief executive tried to recover the jewels another 8 times, using Itamaraty and officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Federal Revenue and the Navy. He was unable to retrieve them.

Bolsonaro denied the illegality of the pieces and said he was being accused of a gift he neither asked for nor received. Michelle also said she was unaware of the set.

After the publication of the article, the former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Bolsonaro government, Fabio Wajngarten, published a series of documents referring to the case and stated that the jewels would go to the presidential collection.

Despite the letters released by Wajngarten, the Federal Revenue said on Saturday (4.mar) that the Bolsonaro government had not followed the necessary procedures to incorporate the jewels into the Union’s collection.

On Tuesday (March 7), the PF (Federal Police) had access to a document showing the 2nd package of jewels coming from Saudi Arabia listed as the former president’s private collection. The new document contradicts Bolsonaro’s version, which claimed that the jewelry donated by the Saudi government would be sent to the Union’s collection.

With the PF statement, Bolsonaro confirmed that the 2nd jewelry box of the Swiss luxury brand Chopard was listed as a personal collection. However, the former president continued to deny the illegality of the pieces.

