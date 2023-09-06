Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2023 – 14:11

This Wednesday, the 6th, the five-year anniversary of the stabbing that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was the victim of in the 2018 campaign, the former president said that he paid a “very high price” to stay alive: “the Presidency of the Republic exercised with patriotism and honesty”. The attack is used recurrently in political circumstances by the former chief executive, as occurred in June, when he became ineligible by decision of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Bolsonaro said that in his administration “we rediscovered Brazil”, bringing one of the slogans of the campaign – “God, Homeland, Family and Freedom”. “At 5 years old today, all my suffering (persecutions) and those by my side (relatives, friends and unknown Brazilians) is not being in vain”, said the former president on social networks.

With the statements, Bolsonaro published a video of demonstrations in support of his government, including the September 7, 2022, during the last election campaign. In the background music, he plays “Canção do Expedicionário”, one of the anthems of the Brazilian Army.

Next Monday, the 11th, after the long holiday, Bolsonaro will be hospitalized for his sixth surgery as a result of the stab wound. This time, he will reconstruct the intestinal loops. The previous intervention was on January 9, the day after the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília.

In addition to surgery on the intestine, next week Bolsonaro will also operate on a hiatal hernia (which causes reflux) and, if he is in good health, correct a deviated septum.

The attack that Bolsonaro was the victim of on September 6, 2018, when he was campaigning in the city of Juiz de Fora (MG), has become a frequent theme of Bolsonarism.

On the day that the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided to make Bolsonaro ineligible, at the end of June, Fábio Wajngarten, a lawyer and former secretary of Communication for the Presidency, published a photo of Bolsonaro shirtless, showing the scar from the knife wound.

Days later, the photographic record became the cover of the calendar at the “Bolsonaro Store”. Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) announced the new product on his social networks on August 12, which is sold for BRL 49.90 (tabletop version) and BRL 59.90 (nail-on version). on the wall).

jewelry case

The siege has tightened around Jair Bolsonaro and the expectation is that September 7 this year will be more timid than last year, when the Independence celebrations mixed with the campaign climate. The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) prepared a schedule for the date and has sought to rescue symbols of the country that were linked to its political opponent.

The former president is suspected of coordinating and benefiting from an international scheme for the sale of jewelry and high-value objects that he received as gifts during his tenure as President of the Republic.

Last Thursday, the 31st, he and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro were summoned to testify before the Federal Police about the case. The two opted for silence. In addition to them, Wajngarten, Frederick Wassef, Mauro Cid (son), Mauro Lourena Cid (father), Osmar Crivelatti and Marcelo Câmara were also summoned for simultaneous testimony. The content of the hearings is under court secrecy.