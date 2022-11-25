Without going to his work environment, the Planalto Palace, since the beginning of the month, as soon as he lost the elections, President JB interrupted the 20-day sabbatical silence and reappeared on Wednesday (23). He hadn’t been there since the 3rd, when he received the elected vice president, Geraldo Alckmin.

ELECTIONS 2022

irresponsible pandemic

“This report does not express the opinion of the Liberal Party. But it is the result of elaborate studies and which, in our understanding, should be analyzed by TSE specialists” Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the PL, trying to explain that his party wants, but does not want, to invalidate the elections.

In undisputed proof of irresponsibility and inconsequence, the PL filed with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), on Tuesday (22), a request for extraordinary verification of the result of the second round of elections. So far so good, as long as there was consistency in the claim. But without presenting any evidence of fraud, the party is inconsequential in wanting to invalidate the votes of more than 279,000 out of 577,000 ballot boxes (about 48% of the total). The action is based on a report by the Instituto Voto Legal and is part of a technical nonsense that has already been refuted by specialists. The irresponsible side of the attitude is that behind the scenes the commander of the legend, Valdemar Costa Neto, admits that the request will come to nothing. The problem is that the action literally pours gasoline on the protests that are still taking place across Brazil, by Bolsonarists convinced that the elections were rigged. The most influential party in Congress, with 99 deputies and 14 senators for the next legislature, the PL only asked for the invalidation of the votes in the second round — so as not to shoot against the bench itself, elected in the first. But Alexandre de Moraes, who chairs the TSE, forced the party to present data that included the result of the first round, which was ignored by the acronym. Moraes then imposed a fine of BRL 23 million and blocked the caption’s access to the Partidário Fund.

UNITED STATES

Fed should slow pace of hikes

Released on Wednesday (23), the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve (Fed) show that smaller increases in interest rates should occur, as soon as the impacts of the policy on the economy are evaluated — there as here. The market expects a rise of 0.50 percentage points in December, after four consecutive increases of 0.75 points. Despite the signal, the Fed still sees few signs of a reduction in inflation, but other risks to the financial system are starting to weigh if the pace remains aggressive.

MACROECONOMICS

Campos Neto gives clues

For BC president Roberto Campos Neto, Brazil was pricing in a cycle of falling interest rates, but more recently, with doubts about the new fiscal framework, futures market rates reacted. “Perhaps we are now entering a period of change in the main concern, of not being so much about inflation and being a little more about growth”, he said on Wednesday (23) at an event promoted by the resource manager BlackRock, in São Paulo. Paul. He also stated that he should remain until the end of his term, in December 2024, and that this will send a message about the BC’s independence. “It is important that I stay these two years and show that all the effort made for this movement of institutional gain [de independência do BC] serve for moments of government transition”

“There is no risk-free path to monetary policy” Jerome Powell Fed Chairman.

CUP 2022

Defeat on the pitch, rout away

On Wednesday (23), the selection of Germany, four-time world champion, debuted in the Qatar Cup with a surprising defeat, by 2-1, against Japan. if in

the field the result was disappointing, outside the team showed a strength and courage always far from the world of football. Before the match, in the traditional photo with the 11 starters, all the players in the country covered their mouths with their hands in protest against the censorship imposed by the organization of the tournament on the team. The reason is the captain’s sash. The Germans and six other European teams — Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, England, Wales and Switzerland — intended to wear armbands in the colors representing the LBGTQIAP+ movement with the inscription One Love to draw attention to the host country’s homophobic laws. As FIFA threatened not only financial retaliation against the federations, but also sporting retaliation against the athletes, there was a retreat in the use of the armband, but the gesture of covering the mouth became even more relevant. “With our captain’s armband, we wanted to set an example for the values ​​we live by in the national team: diversity and mutual respect. This is not a political message: human rights are non-negotiable,” the German FA said in a statement on social media. “Denying us the armband was like denying us our voices. Our stance remains.” Goool from Germany.

LAWN OUTLET

Havan leaves football

On Tuesday (22), the Havan chain, owned by ultrabolsonarist businessman Luciano Hang, announced that it will stop sponsoring sports from 2023. The brand had contracts with two clubs in the national first division — Flamengo (RJ) and Athletico (PR). ) — and two smaller ones — Brusque (SC) and Cascavel (PR). According to the company, all of its investments for next year are being reviewed, “due to the economic and political moment that Brazil is experiencing”.