President released video and criticized “lies from the left”; on social networks, André Janones uploaded the tag “Bolsonaro don’t mess with my salary”

President’s Allies Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are sharing on social networks this Friday (21.Oct.2022) a video in which the Chief Executive promises a salary readjustment above inflation for the minimum wage, civil servants and retirees from 2023.

In the video, Bolsonaro criticized what he called “Lies from the Left” and returned to say that, under PT governments, Bolsa Família paid an average of R$ 190, while Auxílio Brasil, created during his administration, pays installments of R$ 600.

“This is our commitment. The truth and adjusted public accounts give us the certainty and guarantee to serve all of you, which, after all, is what you deserve”declared the president.

Watch (1min17s):

The video released is a response to the statements of the federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) on social networks. in your profile at twitterJanones rose to tag “Bolsonaro don’t touch my salary” and said that, without a possible increase on the part of the government, the minimum wage and pension are running “risk”.

During an interview with the Inteligência Ltda. podcast on Thursday (Oct 20, 2022), Bolsonaro called “fake news” the idea that he would lower the minimum wage, attributing the statement to Janones, whom he called “marketer of Lula”. Earlier the same day, the Ministry of Economy had already denied having any intention of changing the current rules for readjusting the minimum wage and pensions for inflation.

In the program, the president promised that he would grant a real gain, above inflation, to the minimum wage, if he is reelected. Bolsonaro also promised a readjustment for civil servants. According to him, the measures have the approval of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.