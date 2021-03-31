Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto arrives at the event to announce the new commanders of the Armed Forces this Wednesday in Brasilia. ADRIANO MACHADO / Reuters

The Brazilian Defense Ministry announced this Wednesday afternoon the new commanders of the Armed Forces. General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira is the man chosen to lead the Army, Admiral Almir Garnier is in charge of the Navy and Lieutenant General Carlos Almeida Baptista junior leads the Air Force. The former military leadership resigned en bloc on Tuesday unhappy with the growing pressure from the president, Jair Bolsonaro, for the active military to get involved in their political battles.

That collective resignation added to the dismissal on the eve of the Defense Minister has opened an unprecedented military crisis that adds to the crisis of Government opened by Bolsonaro with the change of six ministers on Monday. In addition, Brazil suffers extremely serious damage from the coronavirus. This Wednesday he broke a new record by adding 3,869 deaths.

The election of the general of Nogueira de Oliveira is surprising because his name was not among Bolsonaro’s favorites. Until now, he was the head of the Army’s Health area and therefore responsible for having implemented the strategy that has achieved that the impact of the coronavirus in the barracks is negligible compared to the huge health crisis that Brazil suffers.

This same week the high command explained in an interview its recipe, which includes a kind of confinement (remote work for those at risk, recruits without home visits and suspension of ceremonies), together with a mask, social distance, tests to detect cases and immediate isolation of the infected. A policy that contrasts with the speech and actions of the president, who this Wednesday insisted that people need to go out to work despite the fact that several capitals have decreed confinements to stop infections.

General Nogueira de Oliveira declared this week in an interview with the newspaper Correio Braziliense that “all sanitary measures, recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), corroborated by our health guidelines, are strictly applied in our barracks. This is a disciplined force. ” He also detailed that the death rate in the ranks of the Army is 0.3% compared to 2.5% for the civilian population.

The new minister, Walter Braga Netto, has favored the seniority criterion in a certain way and did not carry out a series of promotions for strictly political reasons or in direct agreement with President Bolsonaro. Two reserve officers have told this newspaper that the minister apparently wants to avoid a sign that the barracks are totally politicized and that they could join a coup attempt by the far-right.

Political scientist Alexandre Fuccille, a professor at the São Paulo State University who does research on Defense, argues that “the (Armed) Forces have been politicized for some time. They maintain a conservative and anti-left position. Since the re-democratization, they have admitted some changes, but within certain limits. The training of its officers, for example, has not changed. In the official training schools it is still said that there was no military coup in 1964, ”he explains.

The appointments have been announced precisely on the 57th anniversary of the coup, exalted at its premiere by the new minister with a note that has reached all the barracks.

The main concern among the military commanders was that the president ignore the long line of promotions and nominate the fifth or sixth-oldest general. The vice president, who is also a military man, has warned about the matter hours before. “I think the choice should be made based on the principle of seniority, among other things because it was a replacement that was not planned. When it comes to a planned replacement, it is different. So, one chooses within antiquity and follows the ball, ”explained General Hamilton Mourão.

Bolsonaro has made a “Solomonic decision”, according to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, by choosing three men who complement each other and combine closeness with the Chief Executive and a good relationship with the outgoing Defense Minister, Fernando Azevedo.

De Oliveira was the third in the seniority scale and not the first, so his appointment represents a break with tradition. But not the first. President Dilma Rousseff also skipped the usual order, recalls Status.

