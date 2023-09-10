Post was made one day after Minister Moraes approved Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid’s plea bargain agreement

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published This Sunday (September 10, 2023) a video in which he quotes God and says “do not give up”. O post was made on the official profile of the former Chief Executive on X (formerly Twitter).

“Three little phrases that I hear most when I’m among people: ‘Don’t give up’, ‘God bless you’ and ‘We’re praying for you’. Thank you all”says Bolsonaro in the video.

The post was made one day after Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), granted provisional freedom to Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp.

On Saturday (September 9), Moraes approved the plea bargain agreement and granted provisional release to Cid. The soldier had been imprisoned since May 3 for an investigation into the insertion of false data on vaccination cards.

The lieutenant colonel is being investigated in investigations that investigate the illegal sale and transportation of jewelry given as gifts to the Brazilian government, fraud with Bolsonaro’s vaccination card and alleged involvement in conversations about a coup d’état.

Despite providing evidence and collaboration, Cid’s statement cannot be used to support precautionary measures, conviction or criminal charges against anyone reported, including former president Bolsonaro.