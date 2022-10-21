President also says he will grant readjustment to federal civil servants if reelected

President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said this Thursday (20.Oct.2022) that he will grant a real gain, above inflation, to the minimum wage, if he is re-elected. The chief executive also promised a readjustment for civil servants. According to him, the measures have the approval of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

“Just now, Paulo Guedes, given this, announced that next year there will be a real increase in the minimum and a real increase for public servants as well”Bolsonaro said in an interview with podcast Intelligence Ltd.

Guedes said this Thursday that the government is studying the transfer of inflation to wages and is evaluating ways to grant a real increase in 2023, if the president is reelected. At the podcast, Bolsonaro spoke on the subject more than once. The 2nd time, he stated that he would be readjusted “the real value” of salary.

“For example, inflation was 5%. You will give 6% at least, you can give 7%, you can give 8%. […] There will be a real increase, more than inflation. Real increase is more than inflation. It’s guaranteed, statement by Paulo Guedes”he said.

Bolsonaro called “fake news” the idea that it would lower the minimum wage. He attributed the statement to the deputy André Janones (Avante-MG), whom he called “Lula marketer”. Earlier this Thursday, the Ministry of Economy denied having any intention of changing the current rules for readjusting the minimum wage and pensions for inflation.

“There is no point in lowering the minimum wage. There is no such thing. Who would vote on a proposal to lower the minimum wage? So, it was fake news preached by that same guy, a Janones, right, who is the poster boy, Lula’s marketer. And Paulo Guedes has just given the statement that, as of next year, the minimum wage, the real value, will be readjusted. As well as the public servant”declared.

The audience for the interview this Thursday with the president surpassed 1.7 million people following it live. The number surpassed that reached by the Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in Flow Podcastwhich reached 1,093,402 spectators.