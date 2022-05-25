The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) praised the BOPE (Special Police Operations Battalion) and the Military Police for an operation in the early hours of Tuesday (May 24, 2022) that killed at least 22 people in Vila Cruzeiro, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The action also left 7 other people injured.

The operation had been planned for approximately 9 months and aimed to monitor drug traffickers. According to the president, the purpose of the action was to arrest them. “outside the community”but that was not possible due to the “Faction Attack”.

On your official account twitterBolsonaro congratulated the police teams on the deaths of “22 Marginals”.

The PM states that, during the “emergency operation” in the community, BOPE and PRF (Federal Highway Police) agents were shot at.

The president said that those killed in the conflict were responsible for the murder of 13 public security agents in 2022, but that experts “they withhold this information in order to demonize those who risk their lives”.

After the operation, the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry) and the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) opened a Criminal Investigation Procedure for the deaths to be investigated. Bope has a period of 10 days to send explanations.

The operation

The PMRJ (Military Police of Rio de Janeiro) told the Power 360 that the action in the Penha Complex “had the objective of locating and arresting criminal leaders who are hiding in the community, including criminals from other states in the country, such as Amazonas, Alagoas and Pará”.

According to the PMRJ, “BoPE and PRF teams were preparing for the incursion when criminals started firing firearms in the upper part of the community” and, during the action, there was a confrontation with an exchange of fire.