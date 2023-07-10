Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

07/09/2023 – 21:45

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published this Sunday, 9, a “story” on his Instagram account tagging the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). In the publication, Bolsonaro recalls the BR-386/RS duplication works carried out by the former Ministry of Infrastructure, a portfolio commanded by Tarcísio at the time. In the record, the two appear embracing and, highlighted, there is a text with the words “our management”, praising the work. The former president marked the profile of the governor of São Paulo, but did not have the disclosure reposted.

The publication on the social network takes place amid a context of tension between the two opposition leaders, after the leak of the internal video that revealed the split between members of the PL, Bolsonaro and Tarcísio regarding the defense of tax reform.

Bolsonaro’s post comes hours after the governor denied any tension between the two. During a ceremony commemorating the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932, this Sunday, Tarcísio affirmed his loyalty and gratitude to the former president. “I will always be loyal and grateful to him. If I’m here, I owe him”, said the governor of São Paulo.

As for the tax reform, the governor of São Paulo stated that the approved text was the “possible text” and that the next step is to monitor the changes that should be proposed in the Senate.

Discussed for years as necessary to improve the Brazilian tax system, tax reform entered the crosshairs of Bolsonarism to heat up clashes between the government and the opposition. Bolsonaro called the measure a “punch in the stomach of the poorest” on social networks and anticipated that he would advise his party’s deputies to vote against it.

He went so far as to say that he was 'upset' with his former minister's stance in favor of approving the measure. In a meeting of the PL, while Tarcísio was explaining his arguments in favor of the reform, he was interrupted more than once by the former president who said: "Guys, if the PL is united, it does not support anything". The amendment to the Constitution had the support of 20 deputies from the PL.
























