The Attorney General of the Republic questioned this Friday to the STF excerpts from the resolution in which the Electoral Court

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) praised the decision of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to sue the STF (Supreme Federal Court) against parts of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) resolution that expands the powers of the Electoral Court.

“I’m taking notice now, the PGR is acting correctly”, said the president and candidate for re-election after Saturday’s SBT on Friday night (21.Oct.2022).

“I compare this, for example, to a state of siege, which is the most serious situation I can ask the parliament. Who am I or you to say if this is fake news or not, if you should be restricted from free speech or not. The PGR acted correctly, questioning this decision by the TSE to exercise control”, he added.

In the action, Aras questioned excerpts that give the TSE the power to determine the removal, ex officio – that is, without provocation –, of social media publications, profiles and pages from the platforms. The Attorney General of the Republic also contested provisions that set fines of BRL 100,000 to BRL 150,000 per hour for non-compliance with decisions of the Electoral Court.

“Prior censorship, constitutionally prohibited, is the most severe means of restricting freedom of expression. The formal concept of censorship is limited to that which is previously imposed; the material concept, in turn, has a broader scope and includes not only the prior control of the manifestation of thought, but also civil, criminal or administrative sanctions.” said Aras.

The Attorney General of the Republic pointed out “usurpation” of the competence of the Legislature, on the part of the TSE, when approving the resolution.

TSE DECISION

On Thursday (Oct 20), the TSE unanimously approved a resolution expanding its own powers in the final stretch of this year’s elections.

With the measure, the Court can determine, ex officio, the removal of content from social networks. That is, you can order the deletion of content even if no one has requested it. The resolution also allows the Court to directly trigger digital platforms to exclude posts that have already been the subject of collegiate deliberation by the ministers. There is a forecast of fines of R$ 100 thousand for each hour of non-compliance with TSE orders.

In addition, the President of the Court, Alexandre de Moraes, can temporarily suspend the operation of social networks if there is repeated non-compliance with determinations.

Read the main points of the resolution:

TSE can directly direct the platforms to delete, within two hours, posts “known to be untrue or seriously decontextualized” on the integrity of the electoral process;

on the integrity of the electoral process; TSE may determine that platforms exclude posts that replicate content that has already been defined as “disinformation” in collegiate judgments of the Court;

in collegiate judgments of the Court; TSE can temporarily suspend profiles that produce disinformation in a manner “systematic”;

prohibits the placement of paid electoral propaganda on the internet within 48 hours before and 24 hours after the election;

possibility for the president of the TSE to determine the temporary suspension of the functioning of the social network if there is “repeated failure to comply with determinations” of the resolution.

The TSE has police power. That is, it can restrict acts considered contrary to the public interest or harmful to the State. It is an intervention to limit the exercise of individual rights in favor of the rights of society. It cannot be exercised unlimitedly. Authorities must be guided by the principles of proportionality and reasonableness, adapting actions so as not to abusively interfere with citizens’ rights.

Specialists consulted by Power 360 differed on the constitutionality of the resolution. Find out more in this report.