“Making the most of the day,” says the former president in a post on social media this Tuesday morning

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published this Tuesday morning (9.Jul.2024) a video on its personal Instagram profile at a lottery cashier. The former chief executive wrote that he was playing the Mega-sena lottery of the day. The game is a type of lottery that pays millions to whoever guesses the six numbers drawn. In 2023, the former president won a prize in a lottery pool made with people close to him. The prize, of R$5,913.68, was divided among the group, which had more than 20 people. As a result, Bolsonaro was left with only about R$200.



Watch (21s):