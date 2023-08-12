Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 1:45 pm

Without saying anything about Operation Lucas 12:2, which investigates a jewelry sale scheme by his allies, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) posted this Saturday morning, the 12th, a short video on his social networks in which he hugs a child. With the exception of the post, Bolsonaro has remained silent since the outbreak of the operation by the Federal Police this Friday, 11.

In the publication on his Twitter, the former president reduced himself to writing “Good Saturday everyone!” and appear hugging a girl and posing with her for photos, among supporters. There are no indications of when the recording was made. In the background of the 16-second video, dramatic music plays. There is no mention of the operation in which the Federal Police points out a scheme to sell items received on official trips to enrich the former president.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers demonstrated on Friday night, the 11th. In a note, they said that the former president “reiterates that he never appropriated or embezzled any public property.”

The operation, which refers to the biblical verse that says that “there is nothing hidden that will not be discovered” has as targets General Mauro César Lourena Cid, father of former adjutant Mauro Cid; lawyer Frederick Wassef, who represented the former Chief Executive; and Lieutenant Osmar Crivelatti, also a former Bolsonaro aide. It was authorized by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, who argued that “there are strong indications of diversion of assets of high patrimonial value”.

According to the PF, the amounts obtained from the sales were converted into cash and entered the former president’s personal assets, through oranges and without using the formal banking system, with the aim of hiding the origin, location and ownership. of values.

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) also appears in the case. Despite not being investigated in the case that gave rise to the operation, she is mentioned in one of the exchanges of messages between the former aides-de-camp. Former adviser Marcelo Câmara tells Mauro Cid that some of the objects have disappeared, attributing responsibility for one of them to Michelle. “Because one that belonged to Michelle has already disappeared,” he said.