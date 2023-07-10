Chief Executive of SP said this Sunday (July 9, 2023) that he will always be loyal to the former president

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published a photo on social networks with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicanos), in which he talks about works on the BR-383, in Rio Grande do Sul, carried out during his administration and when Tarcísio was Minister of Infrastructure. The post comes after the head of the São Paulo Executive said that he will always be “loyal” to Bolsonaro. The governor also said it was not possible “agree on everything”, in reference to friction between the 2 over whether or not to support tax reform. It is the 1st manifestation of the former president since the disagreement.

See Bolsonaro’s post below: