The president made, on average, 16 posts a day. After Lula’s victory, the average dropped to 0.8 posts per day

The volume of publications on the president’s social networks Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has plummeted since the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in the dispute for the Planalto Palace. The current Chief Executive made, on average, 16 posts per day. After PT’s victory, the average dropped to 0.8 posts per day. From October 30 to November 9, Bolsonaro only published 8 times on social media.

Survey of bitscarried out at the request of the Power 360, shows that since January 1, 2022, the president has made 5,083 posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. the volume of posts of the Chief Executive is linked to the unprecedented mobilization of the support base he created using digital platforms.

The average number of publications has also dropped among Bolsonaro’s children since the 2nd round. the councilor from Rio de Janeiro Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) made, throughout 2022, more publications than their father —6,915, 8,520 and 8,736, respectively.

In order, the average was 22 publications per day by Carlos, 27 by Eduardo and 28 by Flávio. As was the case with the president, from October 30 to November 9, their average dropped: 1 post per day from the councilor, while congressmen had an average of 9 and 5 posts per day.

Below is the number of publications by the Bolsonaro clan, before and after the 2nd round:

Since Lula was elected Brazil’s 39th president, Bolsonaro has adopted a reserved stance and reduced his commitments and meetings with allies in the Planalto. The Chief Executive had 3 appointments outside Alvorada in the 1st week post-defeat.

Bolsonaro also stopped interacting with supporters and did not broadcast live on social media. On November 2, he only recorded 1 video asking his supporters to unblock the roads. Protesters have taken to the streets since Lula’s victory was declared.

After almost a week without publications, Bolsonaro shared a photo on his profile on Facebook. twitter on Tuesday (8.Nov.2022). He posted a photo of the launch of his reelection candidacy, in July, in Rio de Janeiro. Without caption, the image shows supporters and a Brazilian flag in the background.

After the 2nd round, the president was silent for more than 44 hours. Broke the fast in 1st November, with a speech to journalists at Palácio do Alvorada, which lasted 2 minutes and 7 seconds. He thanked the 58 million votes he received in the 2nd round and defended peaceful demonstrations.

The Bolsonaro clan will still have 3 political terms: until 2026, with Flávio Bolsonaro in the Senate and Eduardo Bolsonaro in the Chamber; and Carlos Bolsonaro until 2024 in the City Council of Rio de Janeiro.