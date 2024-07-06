Former president’s son commented on photo posted on federal deputy’s social media

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) posted a photo on his Instagram profile this Saturday (6.Jul.2024) that the ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears holding his daughter, Aurora Ferreira.

“In the lap of the most beloved ex”wrote the congressman. In addition to the congressman and the former president, the photos also include former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Nikolas’ wife, Lívia Orletti.

The councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) responded to the publication saying that the father does not do the same with his daughter. “It’s cool that the guy did this to his daughter, but not to mine.”said the councilman.

The former president and the deputy will participate this Saturday (6.Jul.) in the opening of the Cpac (Annual Conference of Conservative Political Action), in Balneário Camboriú (SC).