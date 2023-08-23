Former president performed the procedure with dentist Rildo Lasmar; each tooth costs, on average, R$ 3,000

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) performed an orofacial harmonization, a procedure performed on the face and mouth, in a clinic in Goiânia.

The result was disclosed in photos and videos published by dentist Rildo Lasmar on his Instagram profile. “A very special smile”said the professional in one of the posts.

Watch (1min39s):

In another post, the dentist analyzed the harmonization made by the former head of the Federal Executive. According to him, each tooth costs, on average, R$ 3,000.

“A smile for every story. The ideal proportions and the study of the face are essential for the harmonious result between the smile and the face”said the professional.

O Power360 got in touch with Rildo Lasmar through his office phone. Until 16:30 on this Tuesday (22.Aug.2023), there was no return. The space remains open for future demonstrations.