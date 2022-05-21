President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is in Curitiba this Saturday to participate in the 28th March for Jesus. Early in the morning, Bolsonaro met with evangelical leaders at the Guairinha Theater in the center of the city. Then he walked to Santos Andrade square, where he got on the sound truck that started the event. He didn’t make any statement, but greeted protesters and continued on top of the electric trio through the streets of downtown. The march continues to Praça 19 de Dezembro, near the Civic Center.

Around 10 am, the president’s Facebook page broadcast live, for a few minutes, his arrival at the march. Supporters displayed Brazilian flags and, among them, one stamped with the word freedom. With the audience shouting a myth, the president climbed onto the electric trio. Soon after, the broadcast ended.

Na sexta-feira, o chefe do Executivo teve um encontro com o homem mais rico do mundo, Elon Musk, e disse a ele que a possível compra do Twitter pelo magnata representava um “sopro de liberdade” para muitos usuários – Bolsonaro argumenta que a The network undermines freedom of expression with its content control policies, and claims that currents of thought on the right are especially harmed.

As shown by Estadão/Broadcast, the march in Curitiba is the first of a series of major evangelical events in which Bolsonaro is expected to participate. The president is also expected to attend a meeting similar to the one in the capital of Paraná in Manaus (AM), on the 28th, and in Cuiabá (MT), on the 18th of June.

Bolsonaro leads the voting intentions among evangelicals. According to the most recent survey by Genial/Quaest, last week, 47% of them declared their vote for the current president, compared to 30% who prefer former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Since February, the Chief Executive has gained space in this segment. This month alone, he grew 9 percentage points, while Lula lost 4.

SUPPORT OF RATINHO JÚNIOR – Bolsonaro arrived in the capital of Paraná on Friday (20) and spent the night at the 20th Armored Infantry Battalion, a barracks in the Bacacheri neighborhood. Before, he had dinner at a pizzeria in the Alto da XV neighborhood, accompanied by Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Júnior (PSD). Videos from the event show Ratinho and the president dining side by side, in a relaxed atmosphere.

Earlier on Friday, the governor said he will support Bolsonaro in the elections if his party allows it. The national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, has already given signs that he will release his co-religionists to decide to build platforms in their own states.