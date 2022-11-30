The party’s bench will be the largest in the Chamber, with 99 deputies starting in the next legislature

The president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), participated this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) in a dinner with the elected bench of his party, at the Dom Francisco restaurant, in the Setor de Clubes Esportivos Sul, in Brasília.

On leaving the event, deputies told journalists that the Chief Executive had not spoken, but that he had spoken with those present. He left 1 hour after arriving at dinner and did not speak to the press.

The atmosphere at dinner was one of “fraternization”. In addition to Bolsonaro, the former Minister of Health and elected federal deputy, Eduardo Pazuello (PL-RJ), and the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto.

Read the dinner gift list: