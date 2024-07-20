Supporters chanted for the former president’s return; he has been traveling around the state participating in events for allies

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Saturday morning (20.Jul.2024) in an event in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio, alongside federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ), pre-candidate for the city’s Mayor.

The audience at the event chanted “Come back, Bolsonaro” for the former Chief Executive, who also participated in a motorcade and got off to greet some supporters.

The pre-candidate also thanked Bolsonaro for “all” what he “did for Brazil”.

Bolsonaro is traveling around the state, his main electoral stronghold. On Thursday (18th July), he was in Duke of Caxias at the pre-campaign event of the former mayor of the city Washington Reis (MDB) – target of a search and seizure operation in the operation that investigates fraud in the vaccination card of the former president and his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro. Earlier, he was in the capital for an event in support of the pre-candidacy of the federal deputy Alexander Ramagem (PL-RJ).