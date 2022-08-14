The president had lunch with Flávio, Eduardo and Jair Renan Bolsonaro this Sunday (Aug 14)

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Sunday (14.Aug.2022) in a barbecue with children in honor of Father’s Day. The meeting was held at the house of the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), in Brasilia. Senator also participated Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and Jair Renan Bolsonaro, the youngest son of the chief executive. This Sunday’s meeting lasted about 2:30.

the councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ) did not participate in the lunch. In a photo of Bolsonaro with his children, Jair Renan appears holding his cell phone with a photo of Carlos being displayed. The record was released on the social networks of Heloisa Bolsonaro, Eduardo’s wife, on her Instagram profile. In the image, Bolsonaro and his children are wearing a green t-shirt with the words “God, family & Brazil”.

At lunch, the president received 3 framed photographs as a gift. In 2 of the pictures, one in color and the other in black and white, the president is with his parents, Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro and Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro. An individual photo of Bolsonaro in black and white was also delivered.

Records of the moment the president received the gift were released by Heloisa Bolsonaro, Eduardo’s wife, on her official Instagram profile. In addition to the photos, the Chief Executive also received a card.

“A great man who is sometimes cheerful and playful. Other times, silent and contemplative. A great storyteller, but one who never stops having his feet on the ground. Know that it is a privilege for me to be able to call such a special man my father! You are my example! Thank you for everything you did for us and for being so present in my life. Love you dad”, states the message on the card.

In addition to Bolsonaro, other politicians and pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic also published records with children in honor of Father’s Day.

On Telegram, Eduardo Bolsonaro also published a photo in which Bolsonaro appears with his children, daughters-in-law and granddaughters.



reproduction/social networks – 14.Aug.2022 President Jair Bolsonaro, children and family at Father’s Day lunch

PERCY BOLSONARO

On Sunday night (Aug 14), the president released a home video in honor of his father, Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro.

“’Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land which the Lord your God gives you’ – Exodus 20:12

“- Each parent continues to live a little in their child.

“- Mr. Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, my father and my hero.

“- Happy Father’s Day everyone!”, he wrote Bolsonaro.