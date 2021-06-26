President Jair Bolsonaro participated today (26) in a motorcycle tour with supporters through the streets of Chapecó (SC), a municipality located in the west of the state, about 650 kilometers from Florianópolis. Motorcyclists passed through various points of the city, including a shopping center.

Bolsonaro attended the meeting after fulfilling an agenda in the city, including the inauguration of a center of excellence in 4G technology and visits to the works at Arena Condá, both on Friday (25). At one of the meeting points, he was greeted with shouts of “myth” and posed for photos with the participants.

Speaking at the end of the act, Bolsonaro thanked the supporters. “A reception like this is priceless since yesterday,” he said. “It is the return of our patriotism, the return of hope. The certainty that the future belongs to all of us”, he concluded.

This is the second time in the year that the president has an agenda in Chapecó. In April, he visited the Advanced Care Center for Covid, a field hospital set up in the Centro de Eventos with 75 infirmary beds and 20 in the semi-intensive care unit. After more than 200 calls, the structure was deactivated.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach