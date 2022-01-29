President Jair Bolsonaro left the Palácio da Alvorada and recently arrived at the Colégio Militar de Brasília (CMB). The president’s youngest daughter, Laura Bolsonaro, will attend the 6th year at the institution in 2022. Bolsonaro participates in the ceremony alongside Defense Ministers Walter Braga Netto and the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Augusto Heleno.

According to the CMB website, the 540 new students at the school have been participating since Monday (24) in the adaptation period, also called “Week Zero” with a series of activities before the start of the school year, next Monday (24). fair (31).

“The purpose of the period is to introduce new members of the Garança Family to the knowledge they need for the start of the school year. Theoretical and practical classes are given, where topics such as: the student’s routine, the correct use of uniforms, hierarchy, respect, discipline, cult of traditions, values, notions about the disciplinary regime of the College and, still, united order” , highlights the college.

The entry of Bolsonaro’s daughter into the CMB took place in an extraordinary way, without going through the traditional and competitive selection process of the institution. The Army reported last year that enrollment followed legal procedures considering that the president would be a “reserve captain”, despite Bolsonaro having been reformed.

