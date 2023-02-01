Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro showed on Tuesday his intention to continue being involved in his country’s politics during an act in Orlando (Florida), in which he once again sowed doubts about the results of the elections he lost in October to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

(Also: Brazil: Lula hits illegal mining in indigenous territories hard)

“We cannot abandon politics,” the far-right ex-president declared before some 400 followers. “I am 67 years old and I intend to remain active in Brazilian politics,” he promised them.

Bolsonaro received the love of his supporters at this tribute event organized by Yes Brazil USA, a conservative organization of the Brazilian diaspora in the United States.

The chosen location, the ballroom of a restaurant located in a shopping center, next to a bowling alley, became a party upon arrival.

Many people are still shocked by what happened in the elections

“I have never been so popular. Last year was much better than in 2018 (when he won the elections),” said Bolsonaro, who questioned veiled the result of the elections against the leftist Lula.

(Also: Russia claims sending long-range missiles to Ukraine ‘won’t change’ anything)

“Many people are still shocked by what happened in the elections,” he added. “In the end, we are left with a question mark in our heads. But we will face this moment and, God willing, together we will win.”

The far-right leader flew to Florida on December 30, two days before the end of his term, and did not attend Lula’s inauguration.

Nine days later, in Brasilia, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters, dissatisfied with his defeat in the October presidential elections, they assaulted the presidential Palace of the Planalto, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Some acts that the former president condemned again this Tuesday: “I regret what some inconsistent people did on January 8. That is not our right, that is not our people.”

(Keep reading: UK faces its biggest day of strikes in eleven years)

Some 400 supporters of the former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, attended the event in Florida, United States. See also Quirinale, Draghi first, Berlusconi second. Then ... The survey: tables Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Bolsonaro was received by hundreds of people

Far from these investigations and from a country that he said he misses a lot, Bolsonaro took a mass bath in Orlando. His followers embraced him, became selfies with him and cheered for him before the act began.

Already seated in an armchair on the stage, he attended all kinds of tributes for an hour: a prayer in his name, two songs and several praise speeches about his management at the head of Brazil.

When he finally spoke, the room rose to its feet and roared with joy.

Jair Bolsonaro was honored by his followers during an event in Florida, United States. Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

Among those Bolsonaro faithful, people of all ages, was Daniela Estebes. This 46-year-old lawyer, a Brazilian living in Florida, did not want to miss the act of a man she admires.

(We invite you to read: Odessa: from being a movie set to living under the risk of disappearing)

“He is one of the best presidents we had in Brazil, without a doubt,” she enthused before the event. Near her, in a long waiting line where many wore the colors of the Brazilian flag, Ross Caviccioli lamented Lula’s victory.

“Things in Brazil are not good right now, in the last month, in the last few weeks, and we believe that Brazil deserves a better president,” said the 45-year-old Brazilian.

The event this Tuesday was Bolsonaro’s first public act since his arrival in Orlandowhere he has been living in a house belonging to former Brazilian martial arts fighter José Aldo.

On Monday it was learned that he had requested a visa to be able to stay six more months in the country.

AFP