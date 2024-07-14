Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 11:52

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published a video on X, the former Twitter account, in which he says that “only conservatives suffer attacks.” He was referring to the shooting attack against former US President Donald Trump during an election rally yesterday.

“Only conservative people suffer attacks,” Bolsonaro said in the video, in which he answers questions from journalists. “The attacks are against good and conservative people.”

The former Brazilian president draws a parallel between the attack against Trump and the attack he himself suffered in 2018. Bolsonaro was the target of a knife attack during a campaign activity in Juiz de Fora (MG), during the first round of the presidential election.

In another edited part of the video, the former president avoids answering a question about his indictment by the Federal Police. He is accused of having participated in a scheme to misappropriate millions of dollars in jewelry, revealed by the State.

“Economically, how is Brazil doing? It’s a mess. What about the customs agenda? With me, there was no talk of a time frame, legalization of marijuana, legalization of abortion, private property. None of that. As soon as I left there, all hell broke loose, the gates of hell opened for our country, unfortunately,” said Bolsonaro, who also criticized the press.