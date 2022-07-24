The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Sunday (24.Jul.2022) that the vice president cannot conspire against the government. He praised General Walter Souza Braga Netto (PL), chosen No. 2 on his ticket in an attempt to be reappointed to the Planalto Palace.

“The vice is that person who is by your side in difficult times. The deputy cannot be that person who conspires against you. The vice is the solution to the problem. And I chose, yes, a general of the Brazilian Army that you know very well on the occasion of the intervention here in Rio de Janeiro”, declared.

A man trusted by the Chief Executive, Braga or GBN, as he is called by those closest to him, was chosen initially against the will of the political wing of the government. There was a preference for a woman on the plate. This, in theory, would add more votes, especially from the female audience. Former Minister of Agriculture Teresa Cristina (PP) was considered the ideal name by some of Bolsonaro’s assistants.

But the trust that was established between Bolsonaro and Braga Netto prevailed. In 2018, the president struggled to find a vice president. He tried several names like Janaína Paschoal and Luiz Philippe de Orleans and Bragança. Nothing prospered, as it was never possible to establish a relationship of absolute trust. The general ended up with the vacancy Hamilton Mourão, with whom Bolsonaro did not have much intimacy and with whom he ended up facing some friction in the last 3 and a half years. Mourão, affiliated with the Republicans, will be a candidate for senator from Rio Grande do Sul this year.

Now, in 2022, Bolsonaro wanted a running mate he could trust 100%. That name is Braga Netto.

The general, chosen candidate for vice president on the Jair Bolsonaro, thanked the president for the nomination of his name. He spoke quickly after the convention, in Maracanãzinho, in a rare statement to the media.

The former Minister of Defense and Civil House declared that he was flattered to be part of the double with the Chief Executive. He plans to make more appearances. as anticipated the Power 360will debut official Twitter account.

Watch what the general said (35s):

Who is Braga Netto?

Braga Netto is 65 years old. was born in 1st March 1957, in Belo Horizonte (MG). In his CV, he has worked as head of 2 ministries – that of the Civil House and that of Defense –, in addition to the position of interventor in Rio de Janeiro, in the government Michel Temer (MDB). When he appears in front of the cameras, the general usually has a serious face and is economical when speaking. In private conversations and in Brasília offices, he tends to be more solicitous and affable.

It has been common to hear in political circles, especially from those who analyze elections in a more traditional way, that the choice of a male vice-president candidate would be unreasonable and that it would add little votes to the campaign. For the president, however, from the beginning, there was no other name: Braga Netto was the “vice of dreams” for a few reasons.

Growing up on the ranches of the headquarters, Braga Netto exchanged the Army HQ for the Liberal Party HQ. Now, he directly participates in the coordination of the campaign in the PL, the party he joined to contest the election with Bolsonaro. This year will be the first time that a candidate for president is in the same party as the vice.

Braga Netto proves to be adapted to the rush of campaign meetings. This is what members of the group heard by the Power 360. It is said that the general demonstrates simplicity in attitudes, coexists harmoniously with the majority of the team and participates in the formulation of ideas for electoral activities.

It was also like that when he took over the federal intervention in Rio de Janeiro and when he headed the 2 ministries through which he passed. He does not cultivate enmities, has a conciliatory profile and almost always pleases those around him. Braga Netto is flexible, but he doesn’t like to give interviews, especially on video.

When he acted in the intervention in Rio de Janeiro, however, he overcame this resistance and understood that communication would be his ally in the operation. He spoke very often to journalists. It is from this period, in 2018, the largest known number of his interviews.

But it’s like a war that the vice-presidential candidate feels when he’s in the spotlight. Camera flashes, equipment clicks and journalist squads are not very welcome. Excessive noise usually irritates him.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 In the image, Braga Netto on the Plateau

Walter Souza Braga Netto was born into a middle class family in Belo Horizonte. He was a student at the Military College in the capital of Minas Gerais. As a soldier, the general has a lot of appreciation and respect for hierarchy and formality in the way he relates. This profile and Braga Netto’s career in the barracks weighed in the choice of president. Like Bolsonaro, he also graduated at Aman (Agulhas Negras Military Academy) and at the Army Physical Education School.

“He participates in everything with me that is possible. I confess that he is the deputy of my dreams given his previous life: intervenor in Rio de Janeiro, [ministro da] Civil House and [da] Defense. And one thing in the military that is very important, that always marks us, is the training date. He is 1 year younger than me”, declared Bolsonaro on July 17, 2022.

When at Colégio Militar, Braga practiced judo. In 2020, he was honored and received a black belt in the modality of the Brazilian Judo Confederation and the Minas Gerais Federation.

The general arrived at the government in February 2020 to command the Civil House. About 1 year later, took over the Ministry of Defense. He is one of the president’s closest advisers. It was also special advisor of the Presidency from April to July – a position he assumed when he left the ministerial team in order to be able to disassociate himself from the public service closer to the elections, as determined by the Electoral Law.

As a minister of state, the general received approximately R$31,000 in gross monthly remuneration. As a special advisor, around R$ 17,000. Added to this civilian remuneration is the salary of the reserve military: R$ 32,000 per month.

Braga, like Mourão, has a connection with the Amazon. He graduated from the Army’s Jungle Warfare course and participated in the structuring and implementation of the Amazon Protection System. The general headed the group of military observers at the United Nations transitional authority in East Timor. In Rio de Janeiro, before the intervention, he was general coordinator of Defense for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2016. From 2016 to 2019, he was military commander of the East. He commanded all troops in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.

The reserve general was an option”safe” from Bolsonaro, who was looking for a more modest profile for his number 2 and also feared a possible attempt to remove him from office, if he indicated a name with a more political profile and linked to centrist parties. The chosen one assumed the role of writing the guidelines of the government plan and seeking alignment with the political articulators of the campaign.

For Bolsonaro, the general would also be more “loyal” than the current one, Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), with whom he had differences of opinion since the beginning of his term.

At the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, Braga Netto was responsible for leading the crisis committee and coordinating government actions on the coronavirus. At Bolsonaro’s request, he acted to centralize actions in the Planalto and restrict the role sought by former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 Braga Netto, in a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, next to the Army commander, General Freire Gomes

Walter Braga Netto is married to Káthya Braga Netto. Far from the spotlight, the general has Spartan habits. When he headed the Civil House, he was seen several times in the tray-style restaurant that serves servers at Palácio do Planalto – something unusual for officials at the 1st level of government. He also frequents Brasilia’s self-service restaurants. One of these restaurants is in the Asa Sul neighborhood (in the central region of the city), close to the candidate’s house.

Campaign

Since July, Braga Netto has been involved in political articulations. It demonstrates that it will not be a decorative vice. the general is one of the coordinators of the campaign committee for reelection. He is involved with the area of ​​communication and is one of the main responsible for the document with the guidelines in the government plan.

Braga Netto joined the PL in March. With him, Bolsonaro composed a “pure plate”, as the union of 2 candidates of the same legend to run for office is called. The president will be the first chief executive to run for re-election with such a composition.

It will also be the first since 1998, when re-election was allowed, to change the vice-presidential candidate before trying to stay in power for another 4 years. Fernando Henrique Cardoso, from the PSDB, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseffof the PT, repeated the names of their vice-presidents when they ran for the 2nd term.

Discreet, Braga Netto has no profiles on social networks. But, to get closer to Bolsonaro’s electorate, he is considering creating a Twitter account.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – June 29, 2022 The then special adviser to the Presidency, General Braga Netto, and his successor at the Ministry of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira

Career

Braga Netto was born in Belo Horizonte on March 11, 1957. In addition to training at Aman and at the Army’s School of Physical Education, he also graduated from the Officers’ Improvement School in 1988. The military’s curriculum also included a postgraduate in Strategic Information Management from FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), in 1999.

1997 to 1999: advisor to the Secretariat for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency;

2000: United Nations military observer in East Timor;

2005 to 2007: Defense and Army attaché at the Embassy of Brazil in Poland;

2009: Chief of Staff of the Western Military Command;

2011 to 2013: Army attaché to the Brazilian embassies in the United States and Canada;

2013 to 2015: general coordinator of the special advisory for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro;

2016 to 2019: Eastern military commander;

2018: public security officer in Rio de Janeiro;

2019 to 2020: commander of the Army General Staff;

Feb.2020: chief minister of the Civil House;

Mar.2021: Ministry of Defense;

Mar.2022: special advisor to the Presidency;

Jul.2022: vice-presidential candidate.

Read more about Bolsonaro’s candidacy: