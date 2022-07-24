Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro launches his candidacy for re-election this Sunday, in an act in which his campaign team will try to keep him focused on a proactive agenda to shorten distances with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The officialization of Bolsonaro as a candidate for the October elections will take place at the Liberal Party (PL) convention in Rio de Janeiro, the political cradle of the president.

The far-right will speak at the Maracanazinho gym, where a festive atmosphere is expected, with the presence of 10,000 supporters, who are expected to attend wearing the colors of the Brazilian flag, green and yellow.

The president’s campaign committee is working to reverse the disadvantage in the polls with respect to leftist former president Lula, the favorite for October 2.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro attends the Liberal Party (PL) national convention where he was officially nominated as a candidate for re-election, at the Maracanazinho gym in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 24, 2022. © AFP – MAURO PIMENTEL

The latest survey by the Datafolha consulting firm in June showed Lula, leader of the Workers’ Party (PT), with 47% voting intention, followed by 28% for Bolsonaro. Close to Bolsonaro, meanwhile, they handle polls that show the president 7 points behind the leftist.

Bolsonaro’s advisers recommended that he focus on a proactive agenda on Sunday, focused on the economy and the government’s efforts to reduce fuel prices and strengthen social aid, and abandon controversies such as the attacks on electronic ballot boxes.

“(Electronic ballot boxes) They are an obsession of his that does not give votes,” a collaborator who worked on putting together the speech confided to AFP.

Bolsonaro’s campaign team is working to “soften” his image and show him less angry and more relaxed, part of which is reflected in the slogan “O Capitao do Povo (The People’s Captain)”, used in the call for Sunday along with a photo of the president smiling.

The Institutional Security Cabinet ordered a strong operation, with magazines and metal detectors at the entrance to the Maracanazinho, after episodes of political violence that have been shaking the campaign in Brazil.