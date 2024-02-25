Sérgio Tavares was detained at Guarulhos airport this Sunday (Feb 25) due to visa problems; must follow the act in SP in the trio with the former president

Portuguese journalist Sérgio Tavares told the Power360 that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) offered legal support after he was detained for 4 hours by the PF (Federal Police). Sérgio was invited by the former president to participate in the main trio of the act in São Paulo.

This Sunday morning (Feb 25, 2024), Sérgio said he was approached in the immigration area of ​​Guarulhos airport. He traveled to the country to report on the act promoted by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which will start at 3pm on Avenida Paulista.

Sérgio said he was asked about:

Alexandre de Moraes and Flávio Dino, ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court);

ballots;

electoral fraud;

dictatorship of the Judiciary;

January 8th;

vaccines.

According to him, the agents who approached him were polite, but the order to stop him would have “coming from Brasilia”.

In a statement, the PF declared that the procedure is standard and followed at all airports around the world. However, the corporation did not explain the reason for the questions. O Power360 got in touch, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

The journalist is a right-wing Portuguese communicator and activist. There's a YouTube channel since July 2022 with more than 160 thousand subscribers and 2.5 million views, in which he conducts interviews and maintains news programs about politics and contemporary circumstances.

On February 3, 2024, Sérgio interviewed Bolsonaro. At the time, the former president stated that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) acted against his re-election.

“The Brazilian Court, the Federal Supreme Court, took Lula out of jail and then made him eligible. And then, the Federal Supreme Court, of which 3 of its ministers make up the Superior Electoral Court, also worked there making efforts to elect Lula at any price”, said Bolsonaro. “Elections ended last year [no caso, 2022]and no one can understand how Lula da Silva won”said Bolsonaro.

The former president stated that the Brazilian justice system is doing everything it can to convict him. “Persecution on top of persecution. They do everything they can to find a way to condemn me, but they don't find anything, because there is nothing. I created a clean government in Brazil”, he declared.

UNDERSTAND

The journalist traveled to São Paulo to report on the act called by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which will start at 3pm this Sunday (Feb 25), in front of Masp (São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand Art Museum), on Avenida Paulista.

Since 8:14 am this Sunday (Feb 25, 2024), Sérgio has made several publications on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) and on his YouTube channel describing what was happening during his arrival in Brazil. At the post regarding the interrogation, he reported that, under the guidance of his lawyer, he remained silent.

Sérgio Tavares said he was released at 11:23 am and that he will “Show the world what is happening in Brazil”.

WHAT THE FEDERAL POLICE SAY

The PF reported that Sérgio was asked about comments made on his social media profiles about Brazilian democracy. The agency states that the procedure is standard and is followed at all airports around the world.

However, the corporation does not explain why, when questioned, the Portuguese was asked about his opinion regarding vaccines, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and electronic voting machines. Furthermore, it is not clear why the Portuguese was released if, according to the Federal Police, to carry out the “photographic coverage of an event” It is mandatory to have a work visa. O Power360 contacted the PF, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.