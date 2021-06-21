President Jair Bolsonaro got angry and verbally attacked a reporter from the Avant-garde TV, affiliate of Globe in Sao Paulo. The president sent the journalist “cblow up” and stated that the Globe does a “scoundrel journalism” after being asked about the use of a mask and about the fine received for causing crowding during a motorcycle ride in São Paulo.

“I’m without a mask in Guaratinguetá, are you happy now? This Globo is a shitty press. You guys are a crap press. Shut up. You guys are scoundrels. You do a bastard journalism, bastard, that doesn’t help at all. You don’t help at all, you destroy the Brazilian family, you destroy the Brazilian religion, you are no good. Rede Globo is no good, it’s a terrible news outlet”, he declared after participating of the sergeants graduation in Guaratinguetá, in the interior of São Paulo.

During the press interview, Bolsonaro removed the protective mask he was using – the item is recommended as sanitary measures against the new coronavirus.

“I arrive as I want, wherever I want, that’s right, I take care of my life. If you don’t want to wear a mask, you don’t. Now, everything I said, unfortunately for you, worked: early treatment saved my life, 200 more people in my building, many journalists speak privately that they used hydroxychloroquine, that they used ivermective, why don’t you admit it?”, said.

Bolsonaro was also asked about the 500,000 deaths caused by covid-19 in Brazil and returned to defending early treatment against the disease – a measure rejected by experts. “I regret all the deaths, I am very sorry. Any death is a pain in the family. The federal government had the courage to talk about early treatment“, said.

Bolsonaro repeated that it is the “living proof” that early treatment works. However, there is no scientific proof that the so-called early treatment drugs, such as hydroxyloricin and invermectin, are effective against covid-19.

