For the PT, Bolsonaro used the entity in a “humiliating and deplorable” way during the electoral process.

the elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said this Thursday (10.nov.2022) that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) needs to apologize to the Armed Forces for the alleged use it made of the entity during the elections. He made the statement at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government, in Brasília.

For the PT, Bolsonaro used the Armed Forces in a “humiliating and deplorable”. He also compared the president with former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, a former dictator convicted of crimes against humanity.

“The President of the Republic, who is the supreme head of the Armed Forces, did not have the right to involve the Armed Forces, to form a commission to investigate electronic voting machines, something that belongs to civil society, political parties and the National Congress. The result was humiliating.” said Lula.

The PT said that the inspection report sent by the Ministry of Defense to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) produced by military technicians on the electoral process in the 1st and 2nd rounds “Do not say anything”. Here’s the intact of the document (19 MB).

“I don’t know if the president is sick, but he has an obligation to come on television and apologize to Brazilian society and the Armed Forces, which is a serious institution, a guarantee for the Brazilian people regarding possible external enemies, presenting a report that says nothing”, said Lula.

The president-elect reaffirmed that Bolsonaro owes a debt to the Brazilian people “by the amount of lies” counted during the elections. He stated that the current chief executive does not know Brazil in its entirety, which is why he criticizes the electoral system.

“You can see that there are still some people in front of the barracks who are not satisfied with the electoral result, because of all the denunciation, fake news, lies told in the electoral process that electronic voting machines were not serious”, declared Lula.

Here is the full text of Lula’s speech: