Government plans ceremony at 17:00 for the partial sanction of the text; adjustments are still being made

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has until Thursday (4.Aug.2022) to sanction or veto the project that creates a salary floor for nursing. The National Congress sent the text on July 15, before congressmen indicated the origin of the resources that will fund the measure – read more about costs at the end of the text.

O Power 360 found that the Planalto Palace plans to give partial approval to the text, with at least 1 veto of a specific section. The government plans a ceremony at 5 pm for the presidential signing.

The Planalto is considering vetoing article 15-D, which updates the floor based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index). If this takes effect, the passage returns to the National Congress for analysis by deputies and senators. There are still other items under discussion this Wednesday afternoon (Aug 3).

The text approved in Congress says that nurses hired by the public and private sectors under the rules of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) must earn at least R$4,750. Nursing technicians must earn at least R$3,325, and nursing assistants and midwives, at least R$2,375.

The group of MEPs that analyzed the proposal estimates annual expenditure of BRL 16.3 billion, counting State and private initiative. O government calculated the figure at R$ 22 billionalso including public authorities and companies.

On July 27, Minister Ciro Nogueira, from the Civil House, spoke about the possibility of sanctioning the minimum wage. “The president will not fail the country’s nurses, no. We’re working”said.

Here’s the intact (116 KB) of the remittance to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, signed by the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The Chamber of Deputies approved the bill on May 4. As the Senate had already analyzed the proposal, all that was needed was the presidential sanction for the measure to take effect.

Lira, however, held off on sending the project to sanction. It was an unusual arrangement. Normally, proposals approved by Congress are sent to sanction shortly thereafter. There is, however, no deadline for this to be done.

The understanding was that an amendment to the Constitution still needed to be approved to give legal certainty to the measure and find the resources to cover the costs. Only the constitutional change was approved.

The enactment of the amendment was on Thursday (14.Jul). In practice, this paved the way for sending the nurses’ floor to sanction. “It was agreed that we discuss the sources [de recursos] on return from recess”said to Power 360 the deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), rapporteur of the project in the Chamber.

The deputy, who celebrated the movement in her twitter account, said he believed in the sanction of the proposal until Thursday (4.Aug).

The main hypotheses for financing are an exemption from the payroll of professionals in the area, to relieve private hospitals, and the use of resources provided by the legalization of gambling. The games project, however, was voted on by the House, but not by the Senate.

The return of the work of the Legislature takes place this week. In an election year like 2022, the 2nd semester is usually not very busy in Congress.

THE Fiscal Responsibility Law determines that projects that create mandatory expenses must be accompanied by an indication of the origin of the resources to fund the proposal.

In 2019, for example, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed proposal that would increase expenses with the Continuing Payment Benefit based on the rule.

NURSING FLOOR COSTS

Read below how the cost estimate made by the deputies is composed:

federal public sector – BRL 24,866,638;

– BRL 24,866,638; state public sector – BRL 1,561,912,133;

– BRL 1,561,912,133; municipal public sector – BRL 4,114,483,041;

– BRL 4,114,483,041; Public sector (others) – BRL 86,616,758;

– BRL 86,616,758; State company – BRL 57,957,454;

– BRL 57,957,454; Private company – BRL 5,404,662,677;

– BRL 5,404,662,677; non-profit entities – BRL 4,993,306,438;

– BRL 4,993,306,438; Others – BRL 70,037,179.

The figures from the Ministry of Health, in turn, are as follows: