Seeking to strengthen its presence in the States, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tends to form alliances with candidates for state governments in all 27 Federation Units.

Survey of Power 360 indicates that the Chief Executive can compose the so-called “3rd way” parties –such as União Brasil, MDB, PSDB and PSD– in 9 FUs. In Rio Grande do Norte, it evaluates supporting the Solidarity candidate, an acronym associated with the PT at the national level.

The PL-PP-Republicans-PTB-PSC coalition will have, if the design outlined by the campaign comes to fruition, candidates for state government supported by Bolsonaro in most Federation Units: 17 out of 27.

Among other dilemmas that he will have in the electoral campaign, the Chief Executive will need to decide between pragmatism, represented by the candidacies seen as more viable – the majority from the political center –, and coherence, when supporting less viable candidacies, but supported by the root base.

This is the case of Mato Grosso do Sul. In the state, Bolsonaro has sympathy for 2 names: Eduardo Riedel (PSDB) and Captain Comtar (PRTB). The 1st is supported by the former minister Teresa Cristina (PP), pre-candidate for the Senate. The 2nd receives the support of more radical Bolsonaristas. The president tries to unify the votes for just 1 name, which must be Riedel’s.

as showed the PowerDate, there is uncertainty in 4 of the 5 regions of the country in the dispute between Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). This is an indication of the importance, for both Bolsonaro and Lula, of building strong platforms in the states.

In the Northeast, the PT leads handily – Lula’s high performance is consistent and sustained over several rounds. In the other 4 regions, neither party nor candidate has a certain victory. Even in the Midwest and North, regions where some of the candidates emerge with an advantage above the margin, the previous rounds indicate technical draws.

Lula has a better chance of winning in the Southeast if the gubernatorial candidacies of allies like Fernando Haddad (PT-SP), Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) and Alexandre Kalil (PSD-MG) gear up. And Bolsonaro will take off if his candidates for state governments prosper –Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans-SP) and Cláudio Castro (PL-RJ); in Minas Gerais, the current president is still looking for a competitive name. You can compose with Romeu Zema, from Novo, or Carlos Viana, from PL.

In Alagoas, Bolsonaro should support the former president’s candidacy Fernando Collor de Mello, from PTB. The senator has participated in several engagements at the Planalto Palace and in the Northeast Region. He receives daily praise from the current Chief Executive.

In some states, Bolsonaro intends to compose root platforms, those formed by allies and politicians close to him and affiliated to his party, the PL. This is the case of Goiás, Bahia, Piauí, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo.

In Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo, respectively, former ministers Onyx Lorenzoni and Tarcísio de Freitas score well in the surveys, with the energy to compete for the top of the voting intention polls. Vitor hugo (GO), john rome (BA), Major Diego Melo (PL) and Anderson Ferreira (PE) did not react and are positioned from 3rd place.

In Rio Grande do Norte, the local political reality imposes itself. Bolsonaro, there, intends to support Fábio Dantas, from Solidarity, in the race for the state government. Dantas doubles with former minister and candidate for the Senate, Rogério Marinho (PL). Solidarity, an acronym presided over by deputy Paulinho da Forçamakes up Lula’s national coalition.

In the Federal District, the president led, last week, an articulation to unify a competitive candidacy to the Buriti Palace in favor of his name. He conducted a seam to compose the plate formed by Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) candidate for government, Flavia Arruda (PL) Senate candidate and former governor Jose Roberto Arruda candidate for the Chamber of Deputies.

Based on this movement, however, the candidacy of former minister Damares Alves (Republicans) was raffled off. She intended to be a senator on the Ibaneis ticket.

priority is another

Bolsonaro obviously intends to have as many allies as possible in local governments. But that’s not his priority. The president fights to elect senators who support him. He is also interested in continuing with an expressive number that gives him governance in the Chamber of Deputies.

In São Paulo, the country’s largest electoral college, the dispute is tangled up after presenter José Luiz Datena (PSC) once again gave up competing. Bolsonaro evaluates the names of astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL) and pastor Marco Feliciano (PL) for the post. the state representative Janaina Paschoal (PRTB) also tries to get the president’s support. In Rio de Janeiro, Romario (PL) is the Bolsonarista name for Casa Alta.

Support for governors in all UFs demonstrates that the Chief Executive and his party seek to find out about regional disputes, but the Power 360 found that Bolsonaro will not make a point of being inflexible about the candidacies he chooses to support for local executives. If, in any State, you feel that you should participate in a double platform, you will do so.