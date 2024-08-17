Former president says presenter was an “example of joy and entrepreneurship” and expresses his condolences to his family and friends

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) lamented this Saturday (17.Aug.2024) the death of presenter and icon of Brazilian television Silvio Santos.

“A simple man, easy to deal with, with an irresistible charisma. He started out as a street vendor in Rio and became one of the greatest communications entrepreneurs in Brazil.”, he wrote on your profile on social network X (formerly Twitter).

For the former president, Silvio was a “example of joy and entrepreneurship”. Completed: “My condolences to family and friends, as well as my prayers for the pain of this irreparable loss,” he said.

Silvio Santos has visited Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace a few times when he was president of the Republic. The former president’s sons, Eduardo and Flávio, have already participated in the presenter’s SBT program in 2019.

“It is difficult to express in words the impact Silvio had on the lives of millions of Brazilians over the decades, bringing joy, entertainment and hope into the homes of our country. Silvio Santos was not just a presenter, he was a visionary, someone who believed in the power of hard work, dedication and faith in Brazil. My condolences to his family and friends.”, he said Flavio.

“Today, a great man, a family man, a visionary entrepreneur, loved by all he knew and cherished by those he saw, leaves us. There will be many tributes, but nothing will equal the pain and loss felt by his family.”, stated Eduardo.

DEATH

Presenter Silvio Santos died this Saturday (17.Aug.2024), in São Paulo, at the age of 93. The owner of SBT He had been hospitalized since the 1st of this month at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in the capital of São Paulo. He had been away from television for almost 2 years, since September 2022.

Silvio had also been hospitalized on July 16 with H1N1. He was discharged on July 21.

THE SBT confirmed Silvio’s death on social media. The broadcaster’s profile on X said that “The family is very grateful to Brazil for more than 65 years of living together with great joy”. The presenter leaves behind 6 daughters and his wife, Íris Abravanel.