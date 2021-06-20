President Jair Bolsonaro published on Saturday (June 19, 2021) in his official accounts on social networks, a video in which a group of 9 protesters against his government appears. According to the Chief Executive, the march took place in Paranaguá (PR).

“Demonstration against Bolsonaro closes street and paralyzes downtown Paranaguá/PR”, wrote Bolsonaro.

The statement is a reaction to demonstrations by the opposition to the government, which took place on Saturday in 26 states and the Federal District. On the day that Brazil reached the mark of 500,000 deaths by covid-19, thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the president.

The protesters demanded the acceleration of vaccination, the protection of indigenous peoples, the fight against racism, defended emergency aid and called for the valorization of health and education in the country. Most of the acts were peaceful, except for an isolated action by a small group, which destroyed two bank branches on Rua da Consolação.

Despite not accurately counting the number of people in the acts around the country, the images indicate that the adhesion seems to have been bigger than to the acts of May 29, when there were also protests against Bolsonaro. O power360 compared the images of the last 2 demonstrations against the Bolsonaro government in Brasília. The act extended for 9 blocks from Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP).

